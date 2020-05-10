-

Former ERC champion Jan Kopecký is not one for keeping things the same when it comes to the livery of his ŠKODA Fabia rally cars. This is how they’ve looked in the FIA European Rally Championship for the last five years.

The post The changing faces of Jan Kopecky’s ERC Fabias appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

