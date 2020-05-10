ERC

The changing faces of Jan Kopecky’s ERC Fabias

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

Former ERC champion Jan Kopecký is not one for keeping things the same when it comes to the livery of his ŠKODA Fabia rally cars. This is how they’ve looked in the FIA European Rally Championship for the last five years.

The post The changing faces of Jan Kopecky’s ERC Fabias appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC

Lightning-fast Latvians of the ERC

19 HOURS AGO
ERC

ERC moments that made… #1: Juan Carlos Alonso

08/05/2020 AT 04:00
ERC

Former ERC regular Pita takes road safety campaign online

07/05/2020 AT 04:00
Related Topics
ERC
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleLightning-fast Latvians of the ERC
Next articlePGA of Australia extends tour season into new year