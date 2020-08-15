-

Rally Liepāja, round two of 2020 FIA European Rally Championship, […]

Rally Liepāja, round two of 2020 FIA European Rally Championship, begins in earnest this afternoon with the first of 10 spectacular gravel stages from 12h20 local time.



The 24.82-kilometre Talsi run is one of four stages that make up the itinerary for leg one, which totals 88.17 kilometres.



Following the action around the Talsi region, crews will return to Liepāja this evening to prepare for Sunday’s deciding leg.



Clickhereto view the itinerary and for live timing.

ERC Polonski sets ERC Abarth Rally Cup pace 10 HOURS AGO

The post The day ahead in the ERC on Rally Liepaja appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Gryazin’s great: Former ERC1 Junior champion fastest on Rally Liepaja Qualifying Stage 14 HOURS AGO