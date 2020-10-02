Rally Fafe Montelongo hosts the FIA European Rally Championship for the first time from today (Friday).
Crews have until 13h00 local time to complete their reconnaissance of the special stages ahead of shakedown getting underway at 16h00.
With the compact event format requirement from 2020 not allowing enough time for the traditional Qualifying Stage, the 3.30-kilometre shakedown run will provide the early form guide ahead of the rally proper getting underway on Saturday morning when the start order will follow championship positions.
