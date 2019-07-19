Rally di Roma Capitale, round five of the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship, is go from today.

Practice, qualifying, the ceremonial start at the Castel Sant’Angelo in the centre of Rome followed by a driving parade past some of the city’s famous landmarks are all included on the agenda for Friday 19 July.



Free Practice is scheduled from 07h00-09h00 with the Qualifying Stage from 09h30. The top 15 drivers from qualifying will select their starting positions for leg one at 16h00 ahead of the autograph session from 18h30 at the Castel Sant’Angelo, where the ceremonial start will begin at 19h00 followed by the driving parade through Rome.

The post The day ahead on ERC Rally di Roma Capitale appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.