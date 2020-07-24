ERC

The day ahead on ERC Rally di Roma Capitale

The 2020 FIA European Rally Championship is finally underway today with the action from Rally di Roma Capitale coming thick and fast.

Here’s a reminder:

*Free Practice (for priority drivers):07h00-10h00
*Qualifying Stage (for priority drivers):10h30
*Shakedown (for all drivers):12h00-13h30
*Start order selection followed by ceremonial start and Roma parade:19h00, Castel Sant'Angelo, Rome

*Non-spectator event. Listen to the Qualifying Stage live on ERC Radio.

