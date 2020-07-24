The day ahead on ERC Rally di Roma Capitale

-

The 2020 FIA European Rally Championship is finally underway today with the action from Rally di Roma Capitale coming thick and fast.

Here’s a reminder:



*Free Practice (for priority drivers):07h00-10h00

*Qualifying Stage (for priority drivers):10h30

*Shakedown (for all drivers):12h00-13h30

*Start order selection followed by ceremonial start and Roma parade:19h00, Castel Sant'Angelo, Rome



*Non-spectator event. Listen to the Qualifying Stage live on ERC Radio.

