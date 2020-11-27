It’s the opening leg of Rally Islas Canarias, the deciding round of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship, today.
Nine stages are on the itinerary with SS1, Valsequillo, up first at 10h19 local time, followed in rapid succession by San Mateo – DISA (10h41), Artenara (11h13) and Tejeda (11h35).
Following service at the Estadio de Gran Canaria, the morning stages are repeated in the afternoon from 14h54 with the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria – DISA street stage bringing the day’s action to a close from 18h33.
