After claiming the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship in 2020, Ken Torn made the most of the prize package on offer to win the FIA ERC Junior title** alongside co-driver and fellow Estonian Kauri Pannas in 2021.

The 28-year-old talent’s reward for this ERC3 Junior success last year was a season-long ERC Junior campaign in the all-new Ford Fiesta Rally3 from M-Sport Poland and fitted with Pirelli tyres. And he didn’t disappoint by winning four of the six rounds.



“It’s always nice to win an FIA championship,” said Torn. “Especially against Oscar Solberg we had to fight for the victory, we managed it and for sure I’m happy. The previous year [winning the ERC3 Junior title] helped us a lot because we had experience of the rallies and it’s always the goal to win the title.”



Despite his dominance of the category, Torn admitted it wasn’t an easy run to title glory, especially following his defeat to Jon Armstrong on the season-opening ORLEN 77th Rally Poland in June.



“For sure there was nothing easy,” Torn conceded. “We had a new car, four-wheel drive was new for us but we managed it quite nicely and our speed was quite okay.”



Torn’s Ford Fiesta was was built to the FIA’s all-new Rally3 regulations, designed to provide a fun-to-drive and more accessible route into four-wheel-drive rallying.



“It gives you more feedback and it’s more stable on the stages with the four-wheel drive,” said Torn of his Rally3-specification Fiesta. “And it’s much more fun to drive. But I have to thank M-Sport Poland. They are doing the job in the best way like always and I really enjoy to work with them. The guys are working really, really hard, it’s nice to see and I say a big thanks to them.



“Kauri was also doing a really amazing job. We know each other for a quite a long time and it’s really nice to drive with him.”



Torn’s prize for winning the 2021 FIA ERC Junior title** is an FIA Junior WRC Championship bid in 2022 in a Ford Fiesta Rally3 run once again by M-Sport Poland.



“We know the car, we know the team, we know there will be some good competition so it’s a nice opportunity and we need to be happy,” Torn said. “Let’s see what will happen but for sure it will be nice to compete on my home rally, Rally Estonia [next July].”



**Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

Ad

ERC Soria handles the power on ERC step up YESTERDAY AT 05:06

ERC Why it was ERC high-five time for von Thurn und Taxis 04/12/2021 AT 05:09