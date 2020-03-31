ERC
The ERC Qualifying Stage winners of 2019
On each round of the FIA European Rally Championship a Qualifying Stage is held to help determine the top 15 starting order for the opening leg of an event.
These are the ERC’s Qualifying Stage winners of 2019:
Azores Rallye (Portugal):
Pierre-Louis Loubet/Vincent Landais (ŠKODA Fabia R5, pictured)*
Rally Islas Canarias (Spain):
Pepe López/Borja Rozada (Citroën C3 R5)*
Rally Liepāja (Latvia):
Oliver Solberg/Aaron Johnston (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5)*
PZM 76th Rally Poland:
Filip Mareš/Jan Hloušek (ŠKODA Fabia R5)*
Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy):
Nikolay Gryazin/Yaroslav Fedorov (ŠKODA Fabia R5)*
Barum Czech Rally Zlín (Czech Republic):
Jan Kopecký/Pavel Dresler (ŠKODA Fabia R5)
Cyprus Rally:
Nasser Al-Attiyah/Matthieu Baumel (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5)
Rally Hungary:
Chris Ingram/Ross Whittock (ŠKODA Fabia R5)
*Indicates driver eligible for ERC1 Junior points on rally in question
