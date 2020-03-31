The ERC Qualifying Stage winners of 2019

On each round of the FIA European Rally Championship a Qualifying Stage is held to help determine the top 15 starting order for the opening leg of an event.

These are the ERC’s Qualifying Stage winners of 2019:



Azores Rallye (Portugal):

Pierre-Louis Loubet/Vincent Landais (ŠKODA Fabia R5, pictured)*



Rally Islas Canarias (Spain):

Pepe López/Borja Rozada (Citroën C3 R5)*



Rally Liepāja (Latvia):

Oliver Solberg/Aaron Johnston (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5)*



PZM 76th Rally Poland:

Filip Mareš/Jan Hloušek (ŠKODA Fabia R5)*



Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy):

Nikolay Gryazin/Yaroslav Fedorov (ŠKODA Fabia R5)*



Barum Czech Rally Zlín (Czech Republic):

Jan Kopecký/Pavel Dresler (ŠKODA Fabia R5)



Cyprus Rally:

Nasser Al-Attiyah/Matthieu Baumel (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5)



Rally Hungary:

Chris Ingram/Ross Whittock (ŠKODA Fabia R5)



*Indicates driver eligible for ERC1 Junior points on rally in question

