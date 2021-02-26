The FIA European Rally Championship’s position as the ultimate final step on the road to world championship stardom will be underlined once again on this week’s Arctic Rally Finland Powered by CapitalBox.

Round two of the 2021 FIA World Rally Championship season gets underway with the first of 10 stages this afternoon.



Among the entry are two ERC1 Junior champions, Nikolay Gryazin and Oliver Solberg, the 2014 overall title winner Esapekka Lappi, plus a host of ERC event winners including Craig Breen (pictured), Adrien Fourmaux, Andreas Mikkelsen, Thierry Neuville and Ott Tänak.



Other drivers with ERC event experience taking part on the Rovaniemi-based event include Eyvind Brynildsen, Elfyn Evans, Gus Greensmith, Mikko Heikkilä, Jari Huttunen, Gregor Jeets, Sean Johnston, Emil Lindholm, Pierre-Louis Loubet, Eerik Pietarinen, Rakan Al-Rashed, Kalle Rovanperä, Michał Sołowow, Lars Stugemo, Teemu Suninen and Albert von Thurn und Taxis.



The 2021 ERC season is set fire into life on the Azores Rallye from May 6-8. For more information go to:https://www.fiaerc.com