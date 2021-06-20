Published 20/06/2021 at 04:08 GMT | Updated 20/06/2021 at 04:08 GMT

Former Italian champion Umberto Scandola is in first position on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland – but not like that.





Under FIA regulations, the top 10 at the completion of leg one run in reverse order on leg two. It means Scandola and co-driver Guido D’Amore will open the road – and clear a path through the loose-surface gravel for their rivals running behind – on today’s deciding leg.



