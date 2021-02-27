With the FIA World Rally Championship in action on Arctic Rally Finland Powered by CapitalBox this weekend, FIAERC.com is looking back to the time when the FIA European Rally Championship included winter events on its roster following its 2004 restructuring.
The rallies
Internationale Jänner Rallye (2012-2015)
Rally Liepāja (2013-2015)
The winners
2012:
Internationale Jänner Rallye: Kopecký/Dresler (Škoda Fabia S2000)
2013:
Internationale Jänner Rallye: Kopecký/Dresler (Škoda Fabia S2000)
Rally Liepāja: Ketomaa/Lindström (Ford Fiesta RRC, pictured)
2014:
Internationale Jänner Rallye: Kubica/Szczepaniak (Ford Fiesta RRC)
Rally Liepāja: Lappi/Ferm (Škoda Fabia S2000)
2015:
Internationale Jänner Rallye: Kajetanowicz/Baran (Ford Fiesta R5)
Rally Liepāja: Breen/Martin (Peugeot 208 T16)
