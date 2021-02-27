With the FIA World Rally Championship in action on Arctic Rally Finland Powered by CapitalBox this weekend, FIAERC.com is looking back to the time when the FIA European Rally Championship included winter events on its roster following its 2004 restructuring.

In part two, FIAERC.com highlights five former ERC winter rally competitors who’ve achieved success running rally teams.



Raimund Baumschlager:Third on the Internationale Jänner Rallye in 2013 and 2014 and second in 2015. He’s the ‘B’ behind BRR, Baumschlager Rallye & Racing.



Beppo Harrach:The DriftCompany Rally Team boss scored back-to-back ERC Production wins on the Internationale Jänner Rallye in 2013 and 2014 following an outright podium in 2013.



Jari Ketomaa:Won the inaugural Rally Liepāja either side of success in the world championship. Now runs his own team, Ketomaa Racing.



Kaj Lindström:Co-drove Jari Keotmaa to Rally Liepāja glory in 2013, now the sporting boss at Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT in the FIA World Rally Championship.



Jaroslav Orsák:Having placed third in the ERC Production Cup section of the Internationale Jänner Rallye in 2013, Orsák’s team, Orsák Rally Sport, has is a top European championship entrant.