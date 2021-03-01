With the FIA World Rally Championship-counting Arctic Rally Finland Powered by CapitalBox reaching its climax today, FIAERC.com is looking back to the time when the FIA European Rally Championship included winter events on its roster following its 2004 restructuring.

In the fifth and final part of this series, FIAERC.com remembers a Rally Liepāja stage with a difference.



Measuring 3.40 kilometres in length, the Ventspils Kalns test was the deciding stage on the inaugural Rally Liepāja in 2013 and included a run down a ski slope close to the city of Ventspils.