With back-to-back class victories on Rally di Roma Capitale and Rally Liepāja, Estonian star Torn is the driver to watch in the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior category at the wheel of an all-new Ford Fiesta Rally4 from M-Sport Poland.



This week, Torn will switch his focus to winning in the round two for the FIA Junior World Rally Championship as his home country gears up to host rallying’s top tier for the first time in history.



“We got confidence after Rome and we had the same feeling in Liepāja,” said Torn. “The roads in south Estonia are always tricky and challenging but very enjoyable at the same time. Hopefully the rally will be nice and competitive throughout the whole weekend.”