The fastest driver in the ERC is…

Alexey Lukyanuk might have lost out on back-to-back FIA European Rally Championship titles to Chris Ingram in a final-stage decider in Hungary earlier this month*, but the Russian came out on top of the stage wins chart for 2019.

Co-driven in a Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 R5 by compatriot Alexey Arnautov, Lukyanuk set 39 stage bests across the eight-event ERC season, a hugely impressive 26 more than the next fastest driver, Andrea Crugnola, managed.



Nasser Al-Attiyah and Oliver Solberg were next up with 10 stage wins, followed by Jan Kopecký (six) and Łukasz Habaj and Pepe López, who were both quickest on five stages.



In total 21, drivers landed fastest stage times in 2019. They included ERC champion* Chris Ingram, Motorsport Ireland-backed Callum Devine and MOL Racing Team’s Norbert Herczig, a winner of four Hungarian titles in the past.

