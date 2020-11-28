The deciding day of the 44th Rally Islas Canarias and the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship is here with eight stages over a competitive distance of 102.10 kilometres in store.

Saturday’s action begins with the first run of the DISA-sponsored Valleseco stage from 09h56 local time and closes with the 11.85-kilometre Arucas stage from 15h45. At 14.17 kilometres on length Valleseco is the longest of the rally.



SS11 (10h29) and SS17 (15h45) will be shown live onFacebookandYouTubewhile ERC Radio will be live throughout the day.



Highlights from leg two will be shown on Eurosport and Eurosport Player at 00h30 CET on Sunday.