The first ERC Rally Liepaja podium

Jari Ketomaa and Kaj Lindström were on top in the FIA European Rally Championship on 3 February 2013 after they won the inaugural Rally Liepāja.

The Finns are pictured celebrating their triumph in the city of Ventspils, which hosted the closing leg of the ERC counter that season.



Joining them on the podium in second place were Craig Breen and David Moynihan with François Delecour and Dominique Savignoni finishing third following a close battle with Alexey Lukyanuk and Alexey Arnautov.

