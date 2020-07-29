ERC

The fourth is with Pollara on ERC3 Junior debut

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
16 hours ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

-

Marco Pollara made up for a frustrating leg one by finishing fourth on his FIA ERC3 Junior Championship debut last weekend.

Pollara, the Italian Junior champion from 2019, went off the road on leg one following a puncture but restarted on Sunday to make it home in the top five.

“We had a puncture on the front-right and we go off the road two special stage before the finish,” said Pollara. “We start again on Sunday but with the penalty.”

He continued: “We had some problem with the brakes and this was no good. After 10 kilometres on the special stages we were having problems with the brakes.

“But we are happy to finish this very hard rally. To be fourth position in the European championship is a good result.”

