-

Eight drivers will chase FIA ERC2 success on Rally Liepāja this week, with current leader Zelindo Melegari heading a line-up that also features a double category champion and an experienced driver from Latvia.

Italian Melegari began his 2020 campaign with a richly-deserved ERC2 victory on Rally di Roma Capitale, his first start since he and co-driver Corrado Bonato were hospitalised following a crash on Barum Czech Rally Zlín in August 2019.



Back in 2017, Melegari battled but failed to beat Tibor Érdi Jr to the production class title on Rally Liepāja. Hungarian Érdi Jr, who is returning to ERC2 for a third championship bid in 2020, has descried Rally Liepāja as his all-time favourite following that success three years ago.



European championship debutant Ainārs Igaveņš and Russia-born Dmitry Feofanov will fly the Latvia flag in ERC2, while Poland’s Igor Widłak will be hoping to hit back from his non-finish on Rally di Roma Capitale last month.



A trio of Abarth Rally Cup drivers complete the ERC2 line-up. They are Italian Andrea Mabellini and Pole Dariusz Poloński, plus newcomer Martin Rada from Czech Republic.

ERC Dream coming true as Heikkila heads for ERC debut a winner 3 HOURS AGO

The post The great eight chasing ERC2 success in Liepaja appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC No point looking back, says ERC winner Breen 6 HOURS AGO