Several FIA European Rally Championship graduates impressed on the FIA World Rally Championship-counting Croatia Rally last month. Check out who they were and what they did below.

ADRIEN FOURMAUX

On his first World Rally Championship start in a World Rally Car and in his fourth season of rallying, ERC event winner Fourmaux, 24, shrugged off his lack of experience to finish fifth overall and set a pair of top-two stage times in the process for the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team.



NIKOLAY GRYAZIN

Gryazin, who won the ERC1 Junior title in 2018, was on fine stage-winning form in Croatia with nine fastest times in WRC2. Unfortunately for the Russian, an off-road moment and a powersteering issue dropped him back before a crash on the penultimate stage put him out.



KAJETAN KAJETANOWICZ

The three-time ERC champion made the perfect start to his WRC3 bid with victory ahead of fellow ERC graduates and podium finishersEMIL LINDHOLMandYOHAN ROSSEL.



CHRIS INGRAM

Despite not competing in a Rally2 since he won the ERC title on Rally Hungary in November 2019, Ingram was on impressive form with fifth in WRC3 as he began his two-year world championship adventure alongside co-driver Ross Whittock.

