A host of graduates from the FIA European Rally Championship with major titles under their belts will be in action on the FIA World Rally Championship-counting Vodafone Rally de Portugal from today. Here’s a recap.

NIKOLAY GRYAZIN

Competing under the Movisport banner, the 2018 ERC1 Junior champion will be one to watch in WRC2.



CHRIS INGRAM

Following his heroic return to Rally2 level in Croatia last month, Ingram’s focus is firmly on building his experience in WRC3.



KAJETAN KAJETANOWICZ

Three times an ERC champion, LOTOS Rally Team’s perfect Pole (pictured) is gunning for a second consecutive WRC3 victory.



ESAPEKKA LAPPI

Outright ERC champion in 2014, Esapekka Lappi is among the firm favourites to win WRC2.



MĀRTIŅŠ SESKS

In 2018, Latvian ace Sesks took an ERC3/ERC3 Junior title double. He’s now chasing the Junior WRC crown in a Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally4.



OLIVER SOLBERG

The 2020 ERC1 Junior champion is targeting success in WRC2 with Hyundai Motorsport N.



Meanwhile, the race to win the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship title begins on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland from June 18-20.

