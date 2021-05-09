Entries are open for round one of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship, ORLEN 77th Rally Poland.
The key moment in the build-up to the high-speed gravel event follows the publication of the supplementary regulations.
More information:http://www.rajdpolski.pl/en/2021/documents-and-forms
