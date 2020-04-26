ERC

The ultimate ERC title showdown revisited: 10 key numbers

Image credit: ERC

Last November's Rally Hungary produced the ultimate FIA European Rally Championship title showdown. Here are 10 key numbers.

9:Chris Ingram secured his first FIA European Rally Championship title by nine points

52:Toksport WRT driver Ingram’s success made him the first British ERC champion since Vic Elford 52 years previously

9:Saintéloc’s winning total over Toksport WRT in the battle to win the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams was nine points, its leader driver Lukyanuk’s deficit to Ingram

8:By winning Rally Hungary, Frigyes Turán became the eighth different winner in as many ERC rounds

1:Erik Cais (pictured) secured his first ERC3 category win to clinch the runner-up spot in the final championship standings

3:When Nabila Tejpar hit trouble on the final day, Ekaterina Stratieva was able to win the ERC Ladies’ Trophy for the third time

3:Recently-crowned national champion Ferenc Vincze impressed on his ERC debut with three stage bests

1:Motorsport Ireland-supported Callum Devine added a first ERC stage win to his overall podium

7:Sean Johnston stepped up to the ERC’s top tier and underlined his potential with a seventh-place finish

2:Marijan Griebel stepped back to ERC3 level to bolster Toksport WRT’s bid for the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams. He claimed second in class

