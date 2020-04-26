-

Last November's Rally Hungary produced the ultimate FIA European Rally Championship title showdown. Here are 10 key numbers.

9:Chris Ingram secured his first FIA European Rally Championship title by nine points



52:Toksport WRT driver Ingram’s success made him the first British ERC champion since Vic Elford 52 years previously



9:Saintéloc’s winning total over Toksport WRT in the battle to win the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams was nine points, its leader driver Lukyanuk’s deficit to Ingram



8:By winning Rally Hungary, Frigyes Turán became the eighth different winner in as many ERC rounds



1:Erik Cais (pictured) secured his first ERC3 category win to clinch the runner-up spot in the final championship standings



3:When Nabila Tejpar hit trouble on the final day, Ekaterina Stratieva was able to win the ERC Ladies’ Trophy for the third time



3:Recently-crowned national champion Ferenc Vincze impressed on his ERC debut with three stage bests



1:Motorsport Ireland-supported Callum Devine added a first ERC stage win to his overall podium



7:Sean Johnston stepped up to the ERC’s top tier and underlined his potential with a seventh-place finish



2:Marijan Griebel stepped back to ERC3 level to bolster Toksport WRT’s bid for the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams. He claimed second in class

ERC The ultimate ERC title showdown revisited: Nucita makes it two champions in Hungary 7 HOURS AGO

The post The ultimate ERC title showdown revisited: 10 key numbers appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC The ultimate ERC title showdown revisited: How legend Elford celebrated Ingram’s success 13 HOURS AGO