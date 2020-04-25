The ultimate ERC title showdown revisited: ERC Radio’s Chris Rawes recalls the final-stage drama

-

Along with fellow reporter Julian Porter and studio maestro Mark Jones, Chris Rawes makes ERC Radio happen. And it was Chris who had been assigned final-stage reporting duties on Rally Hungary.

Finally dried out after spending that November day being rained and poured on, Rawes recalls the drama and how it unfolded at the stop line.



“The weather in Hungary was autumnal to say the least and the entire ERC circus was again in uncharted waters. But the final stage of 2019 was probably the best moment of the year.



“Standing in the pouring rain on a dark evening with only the headlamps of the cars for company and a range of journalists, camera crew and a load of spectators who wanted to see who was going to win the championship, was the most incredible moment for me.



“Waiting for Lukyanuk and Ingram to finish the final few kilometres of the season felt longer than the entire championship put together. We had absolutely zero telephone or internet connection – which meant no timing or results being fed to me or back to HQ – but my trusted ERC Radio commentary equipment was connecting the stage end to the outside world.



“With the support of Julian acting as a relay for me back to Rally Control and Richard in the media centre, I felt like the world was on my shoulders as everybody tried to work out if Ingram was to become the first British ERC champion since 1967.



“It was an amazing moment as everything that was happening to work out if the title had gone to Ingram or Lukyanuk was being broadcast live on ERC Radio, there were no edits, no recaps, no pre-recordings; everything that was happening at the stage end was being broadcast live. The tension was incredible and that was a moment that will never again be recreated, copied or pasted.



“The pressure, the tension, the emotion at that moment in time was unbelievable. I have reported on rallying for over 20 years but it was an incredible moment of the 2019 season; standing in the rain in the middle of nowhere when ERC history was being made.



“When I am old and a bit more grey and I have nothing but my memories, the moment Chris Ingram won the FIA European Rally championship in 2019 will stay with me forever. It was an honour to watch somebody who wanted the title so much win it.”



Clickhereto relive ERC Radio’s dramatic coverage of the ERC title-deciding final stage of Rally Hungary.

ERC The ultimate ERC title showdown revisited: five firsts 6 HOURS AGO

The post The ultimate ERC title showdown revisited: ERC Radio’s Chris Rawes recalls the final-stage drama appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC The ultimate ERC title showdown revisited: How Lukyanuk was denied a double 18 HOURS AGO