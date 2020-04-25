The ultimate ERC title showdown revisited: five firsts

-

As well as a first FIA European Rally Championship title for Chris Ingram and Ross Whittock, the 2019 Rally Hungary threw up a number of notable firsts.

Stepping up in style:Sean Johnston and Alex Kihurani had little problem adapting to Rally2 power, stepping up from Rally4 level for the first time with eighth place overall in their Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 R5.



Debut podium:Callum Devine’s first appearance in the ERC’s topflight netted a debut podium alongside co-driver and fellow Irishman Callum Devine.



First time in more than 50 years:Ingram became the first British ERC champion since Vic Elford lifted the crown way back in 1967.



Top team:Points scored by Alexey Lukyanuk, Sean Johnston and recent recruit Ekaterina Stratieva were enough for French squad Saintéloc to win the FIA European Rally Championship for teams.



Nice one Nucita:Andrea Nucita also had big cause for celebration on Rally Hungary after he secured the first Abarth Rally Cup to take place within the ERC framework. The Sicilian, he beat Poland’s Dariusz Poloński to glory, also earned €30,000 in prize money.

