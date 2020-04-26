The ultimate ERC title showdown revisited: How legend Elford celebrated Ingram’s success

-

Prior to Chris Ingram’s title triumph on Rally Hungary last November, the last time a British driver won the FIA European Rally Championship was back in 1967 when legendary motorsport all-rounder Vic Elford secured top honours.

Having followed Ingram’s progress during the closing stages of the season, Elford paid particularly close attention to how his younger compatriot was faring on Rally Hungary, monitoring stage times from his home in Florida and waiting for updates to arrive on email.



And when news broke that Ingram and co-driver Ross Whittock were champions, Elford was one of the first to offer his congratulations, telling Ingram that despite no longer drinking, he’d opened a small bottle of champagne in celebration.



Elford, who entered 13 Formula One world championship grands prix during a versatile and hugely successful career, took the ERC title in 1967 in a Porsche 911, one year before his victory on Rallye Monte-Carlo in the German machine (pictured).



In a message to Ingram before the start of the Nyíregyháza-based finale, Elford wrote: “I wish you all the success in the world.



“Over the years Chris, I drove some awesome cars and the best were usually those where I had a direct input on their set-up, but I also drove some that were not so good. But no matter what, whether it was rally or race, whenever I was asked before an event ‘How do you think you will do?’ My reply was always the same; ‘I am going to win, of course!’ – and on more than one occasion, even though I was driving an outclassed car I was able to force it beyond what it was capable of – and win – because I had already persuaded myself that I would! You do that for me in Hungary and I will be very proud of you!”



