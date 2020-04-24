The ultimate ERC title showdown revisited: How Lukyanuk was denied a double

-

While Chris Ingram and Ross Whittock celebrated a first FIA European Rally Championship title, Alexey Lukyanuk and Alexey Arnautov were left to reflect on what might have been as they were denied a second successive ERC crown.

They started Rally Hungary 28 points behind their British rivals yet, despite that margin, entered the final stage still in with a shout of the title. And when Ingram and Whittock hit trouble, Lukyanuk and Arnautov knew victory would be enough.



But their final-stage puncture dropped them to second overall and meant they lost out by nine points.



“For us it was not an easy end to the season,” Lukyanuk said at the time. “I was saying to Alexey when we finished the last stage that it was not the way I wanted to end up the season.



“But I can mention at least five or six occasions [during the season] where we lost it. Most of it came by chance, but it was a really big challenge for us this season because we started with a new team, new car, new tyres, a lot of new things. And we were learning all the way and still learning of course, developing the car. And mistakes from each part of our mechanism were there. But we win as a team, we lose as a team.



“We were not that successful this year, but we knew that we had quite few chances to achieve first place in the championship heading to Hungary. We hoped that local drivers will be faster and it would be more challenging for Chris to get his place and, yeah, he showed quite good pace and was quite consistent.



“He also had punctures and so on, so without that, he would be much more high on the leaderboard for the rally. This rally was more like a lottery and, the problem is that too much things were beyond our control, beyond the control of the driver and the crew.



“My congrats to Chris, yeah man, quite consistent through the year. I hope you will build your speed and with more budget you will attract more budget, and you are so young…you have everything in front of you, for me it’s more behind.”

