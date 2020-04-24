The ultimate ERC title showdown revisited: Ingram and Whittock look back

-

Chris Ingram and Ross Whittock came out on top of a three-crew showdown for FIA European Rally Championship glory on Rally Hungary last November. This is what they had to say looking back.

Chris Ingram

“Hungary was another brand-new rally and unbelievably tricky conditions. It was a survival rally and we knew we had to be clever again and a podium would secure [the title].



“We drove consistently throughout the rally, Ross and myself were just so focused, we couldn’t have done any better.



“We had two unlucky punctures, I have no idea how we got them, but, in the end, Alexey [Lukyanuk] also did. Dropping to fourth from third with a puncture on the final stage was just catastrophic for us, we were devastated to think we’d lost [the title] by just one position.



“I was so angry because we drove so slowly and we had no idea where we got [the puncture]. I got to the end of the stage and saw that Callum [Devine] had destroyed us and I thought ‘oh my god, this is just typical’. Me and Ross didn’t know what to do next, we weren’t in a good place. Then a cameraman came running down the road and said Alexey’s had a puncture and changed it so we thought there was a chance here.



“There was so much confusion if he’d won or if we’d won. It took 20 minutes to find out, but in the end, it was confirmed. That 20 minutes, the most mental 20 minutes, felt like a lifetime but it was just a moment we’ll never forget and an amazing moment in rallying as well. I’m still reliving that moment now, it’s amazing.”



Ross Whittock

“It felt incredible [after] such a tense rally, different to any other rally we’d ever done. So much mud, so much water and the end of that last stage was, I think I had a heart attack, it wasthattense at the end of it. But [it felt] amazing that we done it.”



“It was such a narrow road and we were blocking everyone in and I knew time was running low for us to get to the next time control and we had to change a front-right puncture, no-one knew what was going on, so I just decided to change the puncture on my own and just wait for everything to get sorted to be honest.



“The pressure that had been on Chris to get these results had been huge so my role really with Chris, was just to just keep him as calm as possible and relaxed as possible. Because when he is relaxed, that’s when he drives best.



“He was stressing out a little bit before that last stage, but you’ve just had to tell him that it’s ‘just another stage, just drive it how you would normally drive’.”

