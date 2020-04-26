The ultimate ERC title showdown revisited: Nucita makes it two champions in Hungary

-

Chris Ingram wasn’t the only FIA European Rally Championship driver celebrating title success on Rally Hungary last November.

Andrea Nucita also achieved big on the season closer, winning the first Abarth Rally Cup to take place within the ERC framework.



Although the odds were firmly stacked in his favour, Nucita’s path to glory was eased when title rival Dariusz Poloński retired prior to the start of the eighth stage.



Poloński effectively needed to win the one-make category for the Abarth 124 rally in Hungary with Nucita non-scoring in order to take the title and the 30,000 euros on offer to the champion.



However, Poloński’s exit due to a suspected oil pressure issue, meant it was Sicilian Nucita who took the spoils.

