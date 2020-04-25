The ultimate ERC title showdown revisited: The forgotten title contender

-

Having driven the season of his life, Łukasz Habaj started Rally Hungary firmly in the fight for the FIA European Rally Championship title.

But the Pole never got into the stride that had made he and co-driver Daniel Dymurski such a privilege to watch in 2019.



During Free Practice for Rally Hungary, they went off the road 500 metres from the finish of the 3.90-kilometre Napkor with their eSky-backed Sports Racing Technologies-run ŠKODA Fabia R5 sustaining significant front-end damage.



Speaking to ERC Radio’s Julian Porter at the time, the former Polish champion explained what went wrong: “It’s difficult to say what happened because it was happening so quickly. We just lost control over the car on braking. It didn’t give any signs on any previous braking so I just decided to be a little bit more aggressive but it was just too aggressive and I just lost control and I really wasn’t able to do anything.



“The car went straight and there was a ditch, which I got into and the impact was quite hard with the front of the car.”



Despite the damage and a key member of the SRT crew in hospital, Habaj and Dymurski made the start, but myriad problems once the rally was underway wrecked their challenge and left them third in the final table, which was nevertheless a worthy achievement and a true mark of their progression.

