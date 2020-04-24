The ultimate ERC title showdown revisited

-

Shortly after 15h41 local time on Sunday 10 November 2019, Chris Ingram and Ross Whittock set off on a 27.48-kilometre adventure that would change their lives forever.

Despite completing the closing stage of the inaugural Rally Hungary with only three tyres inflated on their Toksport WRT ŠKODA Fabia R5, they’d return to the city of Nyíregyháza as winners of the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship.



But for several despairing moments at the end of the Telkibánya – Újhuta test, their dreams of ERC title joy had seemingly evaporated.



The puncture meant they had haemorrhaged time through the stage and dropped out of the third place they needed to succeed Alexey Lukyanuk and Alexey Arnautov as ERC champions.



However, the rapid Russian pair picked up a puncture of their own and their eventual runner-up placing wasn’t enough to take the ERC title for a second year running, leaving Ingram and Whittock to celebrate what had been an unlikely triumph.



From today, Friday 24 April, it will be possible to relive all the key action from that epic season decider that has more than staked its claim as the ultimate ERC title showdown.



Watch the action at this link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t-jZLhRuUAcor clickhere.

