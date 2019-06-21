They said what? ERC drivers look ahead to Rally Poland

PZM 76th Rally Poland hosts round four of the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship from 28-30 June. This is what some of the leading drivers have had to say.

Łukasz Habaj (Poland) Sports Racing Technologies ŠKODA Fabia R5:“I would like to continue the success story of other Poles who have won Rally Poland, but I need to focus on the championship standings at the same time. This is my ultimate goal – to stay on the top of the leaderboard until the end of the ERC season. Winning this event is a dream to me and I think I am able to achieve it. My plan is to drive fast and show consistent pace right from the beginning of the event. However, I will not go out on a limb. We want to be in the game for the victory, because it seems to be a pretty realistic goal. Nevertheless, I won’t even try to judge our chances as a percentage.”



Krzysztof Hołowczyc (Poland) Three-time winner, former ERC champion:“The Masurian gravel roads are literally magic. You will not find this magic anywhere else. The stages are very fast, yet pretty safe, as they run mostly through open areas. Experienced drivers claim that this is very nice rally and its headquarters in Mikołajki is an invaluable asset.”



Jari Huttunen (Finland) Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 R5:“It’s a really nice rally with fast roads. I want to win after last year, but I know it will be difficult to do so because the competition is high.I enjoy driving the Hyundai i20 R5, especially on Rally Poland where the speed and performance of the car is strong. It is my job to show this but, as with every rally, I start with the aim to win and I will do my best to do so. I am also grateful to Hyundai Motorsport for giving me this extra opportunity to get some seat time on a high-speed gravel rally.”



Elias Lundberg (Sweden) ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team Opel ADAM R2:“After a tough first half of the season we are hoping for a more trouble-free second half. Because this is what it takes to be successful in this highly competitive championship. Little problems, little mistakes, high speed – that’s the simple key, otherwise you won’t win anything in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship. We have no previous experience from Poland so we will try to learn as much as possible as quickly as possible together with our ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team and hopefully the sandy stages in Poland will suit us.”



Miko Marczyk (Poland)ŠKODA Polska Motorsport ŠKODA Fabia R5:“Of course, the priority is the Polish championship and with double points on Rally Poland it’s really important to be at the finish and be in the game. But I don’t want to think a lot about the points. I would like to have fun and be the best version of me as a driver that I can.Rally Poland last year was only my second event on gravel and I’ve not driven on gravel since then. The competition in the ERC is really high, but I hope I can use my knowledge and experience of last year to be a little more competitive and fight closer with the ERC guys. But I also need to stay calm, drive at my pace and not be over-pushing from the start.”

