Norbert Herczig finally finished Barum Czech Rally Zlín – and did so in a strong fourth place overall.

The Škoda Rally Team Hungaria driver had failed to go the distance on the hugely demanding FIA European Rally Championship on two previous attempts, but it all came right for the three-time ERC podium finisher last weekend.



“We are really, really happy we could reach the fourth position and see the finish of the rally,” said Herczig, a quadruple Hungarian rally champion. “We started here two times before but we couldn’t reach the finish but now we are here and this is very important.”



Herczig started Barum Czech Rally Zlín on the back of his third-place finish on Rally di Roma Capitale last month in the Škoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo he shares with co-driver Ramón Ferencz.



“It was a very difficult rally for us with the conditions [changing all the time] so we had to be careful in some places,” Herczig explained. “But we could also push when the conditions were clear and it’s good preparation for Rally Hungary [which has had similar conditions in the past].



“We are in fifth position in the championship, which is absolutely okay and we have quite a lot of points. We will go on.”

ERC Aces combine to grow Toksport WRT’s ERC Teams’ title lead 6 HOURS AGO

ERC Pained Cais explains dramatic ERC Zlin exit 18 HOURS AGO