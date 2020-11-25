Molle has fought a heroic battle against several Rally4 drivers in his older-specification Peugeot 208 R2 all season and reaches the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship decider third in both the ERC3 and ERC3 Junior standings for the Delta Rally team from Italy, such has been his endeavour.



“The problem for us is it will be uphill [in many places] so compared to the Rally4 it will be hard [for our R2 car],” said Molle, who is co-driven by Frenchman Florian Barral. “We look for the third place overall in ERC3 and ERC3 Junior. We are in these positions now so we will fight to save our position in both championships.”



He continued: “The weather will be better on Rally Islas Canarias than it would be in Belgium [right now] so we finish the season like we started it in Roma, with good weather. I’m really looking to finish the year like we started, with a podium. But the competition will be very high.”