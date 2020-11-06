Having claimed the 2019 Polish title, the ORLEN Team pair travelled to Nyíregyháza to undertake what was then a two-day reconnaissance as part of their preparations for their 2020 European championship campaign.



Speaking before this year’s event, Marczyk said: “Last year we did the recce and this is the important part for us because we know the surface and the characteristic of road and this makes it a little bit easier. Some parts of the stages are similar this year for the competitors last year but also for us because we saw some parts of the stages for the onboards. It’s really nice the ERC provides on YouTube onboard cameras from all the stages of the top drivers, it’s much better to learn for me as an ERC1 Junior driver who is debuting.



“Of course, it will be a demanding rally because in some places there will be a lot of mud and dirt and it’s not only a rally on Tarmac but in some places there is gravel and the road is in bad condition. Additionally for me, it will be my first time driving on night stages, which is also important for my development and I am happy about it. We will do our best to be on the finishing line of the rally because it is very important to take as much experience as possible and also to fight and score a good result.”