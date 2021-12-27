The 2022 FIA RGT Cup will include three rounds of the FIA European Rally Championship on its 2022 schedule.
Rally Islas Canarias, Rally di Roma Capitale and Barum Czech Rally Zlín form part of the five-event calendar for cars including the Abarth 124 rally, Alpine A110 RGT and Porsche 997 GT3.

The full calendar is as follows:

Round 1:Rallye Monte-Carlo (Asphalt), January 20-23, 2002

Round 2:Rally Islas Canarias (Asphalt), May 13-14, 2022

Round 3:Rally di Roma Capitale (Asphalt), July 23-24, 2022

Round 4:Barum Czech Rally Zlín (Asphalt), August 27-28, 2022

Round 5:RallyRACC Catalunya-Costa Daurada (Asphalt), October 20-23, 2002
