The 2022 FIA RGT Cup will include three rounds of the FIA European Rally Championship on its 2022 schedule.
Rally Islas Canarias, Rally di Roma Capitale and Barum Czech Rally Zlín form part of the five-event calendar for cars including the Abarth 124 rally, Alpine A110 RGT and Porsche 997 GT3.
The full calendar is as follows:
Round 1:Rallye Monte-Carlo (Asphalt), January 20-23, 2002
Round 2:Rally Islas Canarias (Asphalt), May 13-14, 2022
Round 3:Rally di Roma Capitale (Asphalt), July 23-24, 2022
Round 4:Barum Czech Rally Zlín (Asphalt), August 27-28, 2022
Round 5:RallyRACC Catalunya-Costa Daurada (Asphalt), October 20-23, 2002
The full calendar is as follows:
Round 1:Rallye Monte-Carlo (Asphalt), January 20-23, 2002
Round 2:Rally Islas Canarias (Asphalt), May 13-14, 2022
Round 3:Rally di Roma Capitale (Asphalt), July 23-24, 2022
Round 4:Barum Czech Rally Zlín (Asphalt), August 27-28, 2022
Round 5:RallyRACC Catalunya-Costa Daurada (Asphalt), October 20-23, 2002
Ad
ERC
Revealed: Pardo’s secret ERC2 ingredient
The post Three ERC rounds for FIA RGT Cup appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
ERC’s Hungary Herczig aiming high
ERC
Five moments that turned Mikkelsen’s 2021 ERC season gold
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad