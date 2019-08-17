Three go for ERC3 Junior title gold but world star Sordo backs Llarena

FIA World Rally Championship event winner Dani Sordo is backing fellow Spaniard Efrén Llarena to win the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship.

Llarena is in a three-way battle with leader Ken Torn and third-placed Sindre Furuseth starting the season-deciding Barum Czech Rally Zlín.



And while the title odds are stacked in Torn’s favour, Rallye Team Spain star Llarena (pictured right) is still in the thick of the fight in the Pirelli-supported category.



In a video tweeted by Rallye Team Spain, Sordo said: “I send you a great message for really good luck. It’s a really difficult race but you are in a strong team with great motivation. Go maximum for maximum attack but we support you like hell. Very good luck to you.”



Sordo made his Barum Czech Rally Zlín debut last season and finished third in a Hyundai i20 R5.

