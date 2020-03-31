Three-time ERC champion Kajetanowicz helping local community amid coronavirus pandemic

Kajetan Kajetanowicz, winner of the FIA European Rally Championship three times in succession, is supporting a campaign in his home city of Ustroń to help the local community in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taxi drivers in Ustroń are helping to deliver supplies to the elderly and those in quarantine, while members of a local club are sewing protective face masks to be given to those most in need.



“Many people in Poland, in accordance with the restrictions, are in quarantine,” said Kajetanowicz wrote on his official website, Kajto.pl. “Among them are the elderly who do not necessarily cope well with the situation. We want to help them together with the City Hall of Ustroń and with the support of the fantastic local community of my hometown. It is important that despite maintaining distance and other safety measures, which we have to take in such a situation, we do not forget to help others. Right now, especially, we need to unite and support each other. That is why I thank everyone who was involved in our joint action.”



Photo:Kajto.pl

