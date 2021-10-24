A three-time FIA European title winner joined the FIA European Rally Championship field on Rally Hungary this weekend.

But rather than attempting rapid stage times in a racing truck weighing more than five tonnes, FIA European Truck Racing Cup ace Norbert Kiss responded to the Rally Hungary organisers’ brief by entertaining the vast crowds at Rabócsiring on Friday evening and on the Nyíregyháza city stage this morning.



"It was a great honour to be invited to Rally Hungary again, and I was particularly happy this time because we arrived at the home track, since my team, Révész Racing is from Nyíregyháza, as three-time European champions,” Kiss said. “I liked both stages a lot, and although I had to cut it close in one or two tight corners on the city stage, the rest of the time I tried to entertain the crowd. I understand that they like drifting and the tyres smoking, but of course, the rally drivers are in the main focus, and there is an amazing battle at the top."

ERC Midday round-up: Gryazin leads, ERC street star Ostberg heads thrilling battle for second in Hungary 4 HOURS AGO

ERC ERC home hero Herczig: It was as if the ground had been pulled out from under the car 5 HOURS AGO