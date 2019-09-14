A thrilling battle is expected in the ERC2 category when the Cyprus Rally hosts the penultimate round of the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship later this month.

Six drivers will chase success in the showroom category headed by championship leader Juan Carlos Alonso from Argentina (pictured).



Home hero Petros Panteli is also in action having won ERC2 on last year’s event, while Mshari Althefiri and Dmitry Feofanov showed promise on their ERC2 outings earlier this year.



Antonis Chilimintris and fellow Cypriot Louis Papageorgiou complete the list of runners with Papageorgiou the only non-Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X driver, instead relying on the older Evolution IX model.



The Nicosia-based Cyprus Rally takes place from 27-29 September using mainly gravel stages.

The post Thrilling battle expected in ERC2 appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.