Tibor returns! Erdi Jr goes for an ERC2 treble

Tibor Érdi Jr will go for an ERC2 title treble in 2020 – and he’s turned mechanic to ensure his challenge gets underway as planned on next month’s Azores Rallye.

Hungarian Érdi Jr won the FIA European Rally Championship’s showroom title in 2017 and 2018 before stepping up to ERC1 for Rally2 (formerly R5) cars in 2019.



Érdi Jr had initially planned a second season in the ERC’s top tier only for car availability issues to prompt a change of plan for the start of the new decade. However, success in ERC1 remains a long-term target and Érdi Jr hopes to be back behind the wheel of a ŠKODA Fabia R5 Evo for the season-deciding Rally Hungary in November.



“We didn't want to skip a season due to these circumstances, so they led us to change the plan and return to ERC2 with our Mitsubishi,” said Érdi Jr, who scored seven wins during his back-to-back ERC2 title-winning campaigns. “I am much more motivated now that I know the new plan for this season. I love the ERC atmosphere and I don't want to stop. We won ERC2 twice before, let’s try to do the hat-trick.”



Érdi Jr gets his hands dirty for ERC2 return

Such is his determination to be ready for the season-opening Azores Rallye from 26-28 March, Érdi Jr has turned mechanic. “I started to disassemble my Mitsubishi to make the revision on the drivetrain and suspension,” he explained. “The new livery is ready, so the plan is to participate on the first event.”



A first title for Kovács?

Co-driver Szabolcs Kovács will target a first ERC2 title in 2020 after being confirmed as Érdi Jr’s navigator for a second season. György Papp partnered Érdi Jr to his two ERC2 crowns and was in the co-driving seat when Érdi Jr stepped up to ERC1 level on Rally Liepāja in 2018. However, Kovács completed the season with Érdi Jr and co-drove him on all nine events contested in 2019.



ERC1 ambitions remain

While Érdi Jr is stepping back to ERC2 for the start of the season, a return to ERC1 is planned for later in the year. “We are in the process of purchasing a ŠKODA Fabia Evo, so my intention is to return to the highest level of ERC at the end of this season,” he said.



Where to watch Tibor Érdi Jr in 2020?

Azores Rallye, 26-28 March; Rally Islas Canarias, 7-9 May; Rally Liepāja (Latvia), 29-31 May; 77th Rally Poland, 26-28 June. Érdi Jr is planning two more appearances, including Rally Hungary (6-8 November).

