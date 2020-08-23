ERC

Tight at the top in ERC Abarth Rally Cup

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

It’s tight at the top in the Abarth Rally Cup, the one-make series for the Abarth 124 rally run within the FIA European Rally Championship.

After two rounds, Andrea Mabellini (Italy) and Martin Rada (Czech Republic) are equal on 30 points each having both taken a victory.

Click here to view the standings.

The post Tight at the top in ERC Abarth Rally Cup appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

