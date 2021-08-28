A three-minute time penalty for an early check-in at this morning’s service halt in Otrokovice has hit Jean-Baptiste Franceschi’s bid for an ERC3/ERC3 Junior victory double in his Toksport WRT-run Renault Clio Rally4.

The Frenchman’s woe on Barum Czech Rally Zlín means Pep Bassas leads ERC3 for Rallye Team Spain, while Norbert Maior holds the advantage in ERC3 Junior with both competing in Pirelli-equipped Peugeot 208 Rally4s.



"It was a perfect day except for the time penalty," said Franceschi. "This is it and mistakes happen to everyone."



However, Franceschi still has hope after a succession of stage wins put him within 23.4s of ERC3 Junior leader Maior starting leg two and 1m19.4s behind Bassas in ERC3.



Maior is second in ERC3 followed by ERC3 Junior contenders Martin László, Franceschi and Daniel Polášek. Adrienn Vogel and Ekaterina Stratieva are P11 and P12 respectively in ERC3, while Łukasz Lewandowski is eighth in the category in an Opel Corsa Rally4. But it was a tough day for several ERC3 Junior contenders with Alejandro Cachón, championship leader Sami Pajari, Nikolai Landa and Nick Loof all crashing out.

