Tibor Érdi Jr was able to smile on his return to Rally Liepāja, the scene of his debut in an R5 car seven months ago.

Érdi Jr stepped up to the FIA European Rally Championship’s top tier on the high-speed gravel event in October 2018. On his comeback last month, the two-time ERC2 title winner finished P15.



Afterwards he said: “The road position don’t help me a lot on the first day, but on the second day we were much faster and we learned a lot about the car and a smile came out.”



Rally Poland is next up on the ERC schedule from 28-30 June.

The post Time to smile for ERC2 champion Érdi Jr appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.