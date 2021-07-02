Turkey’s Yigit Timur is the driver to beat in the FIA European Rally Championship's the new arrive-and-drive series for the Clio Rally5 on MICHELIN Tyres, the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT.

After four stages of Rally Liepāja, Timur leads by 3e6.8s with Italian Andrea Mabellini in second after an overshoot on SS1. Ghjuvanni Rossi is third followed by Bastien Bergounhe.



But it was a tough start to the day for points leader Paulo Soria, who retired on the opening stage when he slid off the road into a ditch and got stuck. The Argentine will restart on leg two.

