A tight battle is raging in the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT with 12.2s covering the top three after seven stages of Rally di Roma Capitale.

Turkey’s Yigit Timur leads the arrive-and-drive class for the Clio Rally5 on MICHELIN tyres with a 5.1s advantage over Argentine Paulo Soria.



Home hero Andrea Mabellini is third, 7.1s behind Soria and firmly in contention for his second consecutive victory.



Ghjuvanni Rossi is fourth after tyre issues during the afternoon, while fellow Frenchman Bastien Bergounhe was forced to retire with a broken driveshaft this morning.

