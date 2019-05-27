Title battle tightly poised as ERC revs up for Poland

Łukasz Habaj will take a one-point advantage in the battle to win the FIA European Rally Championship when the title race resumes on the all-gravel Rally Poland – his home event – from 28-30 June.

That’s after Chris Ingram slashed his lead by beating him to fourth position and scoring more leg bonus points on Rally Liepāja last weekend.



Habaj won the Azores Rallye in March and was on the podium on Rally Islas Canarias earlier this month. However, he could only score 13 points in Latvia compared to the 20 earned by Ingram, who also heads the ERC1 Junior division.



ERC2 is also tightly poised with Juan Carlos Alonso one point ahead of Zelindo Melegari after three rounds.

