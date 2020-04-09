Saintéloc Racing Rally Manager Vincent Ducher is hoping to count on Ekaterina Stratieva’s ‘reliability’ once again as the Saint-Etienne squad bids to win back-to-back FIA European Rally Championship titles.

Stratieva joined Saintéloc for the 2019 season-closing rallies in Cyprus and Hungary and the points she scored were pivotal as the Saintéloc Junior Team clinched the ERC entrants’ award.



“For sure Ekaterina helped us win the Teams’ title last year so it’s important to have reliable drivers,” said Ducher. “We have worked together to get more sponsorship for her and she will also be able to learn from her team-mates.”



Marijan Griebel and Alexey Lukyanuk will also represent the Saintéloc Junior Team in 2020.

The post Title-chasing Ducher happy Stratieva is returning to ERC action appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.