Toksport WRT will enter not one but four cars on this week’s Cyprus Rally, the penultimate event of the FIA European Rally Championship season.

In addition to team regulars Orhan Avcioglu (Turkey) and Chris Ingram (Great Britain), the Germany-based team will also enter Rakan Al-Rashed from Saudi Arabia and Chilean Emilio Fernández.



While Al-Rashed has ERC experience from May’s Rally Liepāja, Fernández is a newcomer to the leading regional rally championship.



Ingram, who heads the overall ERC standings, will join fellow ŠKODA Fabia R5 drivers Al-Rashed and Fernández in ERC1 with Avcioglu the lone Toksport WRT representative in ERC3 at the wheel of a Peugeor 208 R2.

The post Toksport goes large for ERC Cyprus Rally appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.