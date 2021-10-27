Toksport WRT had double reason to celebrate on Rally Hungary last weekend.

As well as guiding Andreas Mikkelsen to the FIA European Rally Championship for Drivers*, the Germany-based Turkish squad landed its first FIA European Rally Championship for Teams title*.



Points scored by Jean-Baptiste Franceschi and Andreas Mikkelsen during the course of the 2021 season meant Toksport WRT’s total can’t be surpassed on the season-closing Rally Islas Canarias next month.



*Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

